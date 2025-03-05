Tamil Nadu: 8.23L students to write class 11 board exam on March 5

CHENNAI: With over 8.23 lakh students across Tamil Nadu, the class 11 board exam begins today. The final exam will be conducted in 3,316 exam centres till March 27. The exam has been scheduled from 10 am to 1.15 pm, with Tamil and other language subjects on Wednesday.

The tentative results date for class 11 is April 19. The Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has urged board exam goers to use general helpline numbers 94983-83075 and 94983-83076 for complaints, queries and clarification related to the final exam.

The Tamil Nadu government announced the board exam for class 11 students as several key subjects/concepts were vital while pursuing engineering and other college degrees. The education minister, acknowledging it, stated, "The final exam for class 11 was turned into a board exam so that students learn the concepts more seriously and in-depth as it is crucial while pursuing college degrees."