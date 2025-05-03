Tamil Nadu: 8 get life in AIADMK functionary’s murder case

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court confirmed the judgment of the trial Court, which sentenced eight accused in a case of murder that occurred in 2014, to life imprisonment, and dismissed the appeals.

Neethirajan, the petitioner and one of the accused in the case, filed an appeal against the conviction and sentence dated March 22, 2022.

Alagarsami, an AIADMK functionary, was murdered by an armed gang near a bus stop on East Veli Street in Madurai in 2014.

South Gate police filed a case against nine persons, including Vijayalingam, Nithyanandh, Solairaja, Ramasamy, M Alexpandian, Neethirajan, P Alexpandian, Muniyasamy and Ranjith Kumar under sections 147, 148, 341 and 302 IPC.

Among the accused, Ramasamy was a juvenile, and the rest of them were appellants.

A division bench of Justice G Jayachandran and Justice R Poornima in the order said the trial Court rightly altered the charge from section 302 IPC to 302 r/w 149 IPC and after affording adequate opportunity to the accused persons had concluded that they were liable for the homicide death of Alagarsami and guilty of offence punishable under Section 302 r/w 149 IPC.

As a result, the charges against these appellants were found proved beyond doubt. Therefore, the bail bond executed by the appellants was cancelled, and the accused were sentenced to prison.