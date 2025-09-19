Tamil Nadu: 71-year-old man on evening walk killed in elephant attack in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: A 71-year-old man who was on an evening walk was killed in an attack by a wild elephant in Gudalur on Thursday.

The deceased, Metha (71), from Achakarai in Masinagudi, who owned a lodge, had gone for a walk in his neighbourhood when the incident happened. On hearing his loud cries, the neighbours rushed to the spot and drove away the elephant and rescued the elderly man in a critical state.

They took him to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Masinagudi, and he was referred to Ooty Government Hospital. As his conditions worsened, he was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH); however, he succumbed to injuries on the way.

After a post-mortem at Ooty GH, the body was handed over to family members on Friday. Meanwhile, the forest department warned people to be cautious due to frequent elephant sightings in the area.