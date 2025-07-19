Tamil Nadu: 7 get life for sexual assault of 16-yr-old

CHENNAI: A special court in Coimbatore on Friday awarded a life term for seven persons, including life till death to three for sexually assaulting a minor in 2019.

According to the prosecution, the 16-year-old victim, who was studying in class 11, was returning from a park with a youth after celebrating her birthday, around 9 pm on November 26, 2019, when a seven-member gang on two-wheelers intercepted them.

They assaulted the youth and took them to a mango orchard, where they undressed both and took a video. The accused persons also sexually assaulted the girl before fleeing away from the spot.

The girl stayed in the house of the youth overnight and returned home the next day, and shared the ordeal with her parents. Based on a complaint, the RS Puram All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) registered a case under the Pocso Act and other relevant sections.

After a search, the police arrested the seven accused: P Manikandan (30), R Karthick (25), P Manikandan alias Auto Manikandan(30), T Rahul (21), R Prakash (22), S Narayanamurthy (30) and S Karthikeyan (28).

T Bagavathiammal, the special Court judge for the trial of cases registered under the Pocso Act, awarded life till death for Manikandan, Karthick and another Manikandan, while others were given life terms.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each. They were then lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.