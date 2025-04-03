Tamil Nadu: 6 more products, including Puliyankudi Acid Lime, receive GI tag

CHENNAI: In a significant boost to Tamil Nadu’s agricultural and horticultural heritage, six more products, including the famed Puliyankudi Acid Lime, have been granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the GI Registry.

This latest recognition takes the state’s total GI-certified products to 69, further solidifying Tamil Nadu’s reputation for producing unique and high-quality goods.

Tamil Nadu now stands as the second-highest State in India in terms of GI-certified products, following Uttar Pradesh, which leads the country with 79 registered items. The latest additions include Panruti Palappazham (Panruti Jackfruit), Panruti Cashew, Puliyankudi Acid Lime, Virudhunagar Samba Vathal (dried red chillies), Chettikulam Small Onion (shallots), and Ramanadu Chithiraikar Rice — each known for their distinct characteristics and deep-rooted connection to the region.

The Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board, operating under the State Agriculture Department, played a key role in securing the GI certification, working in collaboration with various farmers’ associations to ensure these products receive global recognition and protection from imitation.

Expressing gratitude to Union Minister Piyush Goyal for expediting the certification process, BJP State president K Annamalai said, “During a recent public meeting in Tenkasi, we assured the people of Puliyankudi a GI Tag for Puliyankudi Lemon and that it would be officially recognised by early April. It’s gratifying to see this commitment fulfilled today.”