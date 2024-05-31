Tamil Nadu: 6 injured, 2 shops gutted after gas cylinder explodes in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: At least six people were injured, and two shops were gutted in the fire following a gas cylinder explosion at a shop in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, police officials said. According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday at a samosa shop on North Radha Road in Tirunelveli, where 6 people, including the shop employee, were injured.

Following this, the fire service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, the police added. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 11, an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Narayanapuram Pudur, near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. No casualties were reported in the fire incident.

Fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and extinguished the fire.