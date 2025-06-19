Tamil Nadu: 55-yr-old ex-serviceman held for hacking elderly woman to death

CHENNAI: RK Pet police in Tiruvallur district have arrested a 55-year-old man, an ex-serviceman, for the alleged murder of a 67-year-old woman outside her home in Messarakandapuram village near Tiruttani over an argument about unpaid debts, on Tuesday.

The police said that the woman's son had taken a loan of Rs 11 lakh from the accused and had defaulted on repaying the amount. The deceased was identified as Valliammal (67).

The arrested person was identified as Kadigachalam (55), who has retired from the BSF (Border Security Force). Valliamman's elder son, Murugan, had borrowed Rs 11 lakh from Kadigachalam last year, claiming an emergency. Murugan had promised to repay the amount within months.

As Murugan did not repay the amount, Kadigachalam frequently visited Murugan at his house and urged him to repay.

During one such visit on Tuesday, Valliammal came out and started talking to Kadigachalam. When he asked for repayment, an argument broke out, and in a fit of rage, Kadigachalam attacked Valliammal on her head with a sickle. She sustained severe injuries and collapsed to the ground, according to the police.

RK Pet police moved the woman to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. RK Pet police have arrested the man. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.