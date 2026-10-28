Tamil Nadu: 50-year-old man gets 32-year jail term under POCSO Act

PALANI: A special court in Dindigul on Tuesday sentenced a 50-year-old man to 32 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
The mother of the girl, from Neikkarapatti, had filed a complaint with the Palani All Women Police Station on April 27, 2023, alleging that Lakshmanan, from the same village, had sexually harassed her daughter.
Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the accused, who was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.
To ensure the case was completed quickly, Dindigul Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar directed Palani Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Devaraj and Palani AWPS Inspector Bagyam to ensure that witnesses were produced promptly before the Special Court for POCSO cases in Dindigul.
When the case came up for final hearing on October 27, the prosecution produced all the documents and witnesses before the judge.
After examining the evidence and hearing the arguments, the judge sentenced Lakshmanan to 32 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000.
Following the sentencing, he was taken under police escort and lodged in the Madurai Central Prison.