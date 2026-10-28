Tamil Nadu: 50-year-old man gets 32-year jail term under POCSO Act

The mother of the girl, from Neikkarapatti, had filed a complaint with the Palani All Women Police Station on April 27, 2023, alleging that Lakshmanan, from the same village, had sexually harassed her daughter.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the accused, who was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

To ensure the case was completed quickly, Dindigul Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar directed Palani Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Devaraj and Palani AWPS Inspector Bagyam to ensure that witnesses were produced promptly before the Special Court for POCSO cases in Dindigul.