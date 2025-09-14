Begin typing your search...

    AuthorManish RaghulManish Raghul|14 Sept 2025 4:48 PM IST
    Tamil Nadu: 5 people held with ganja
    Representative Image

    ERODE: Police arrested five people in two different incidents in Erode district and seized nearly 4 kg of ganja from them, officials said on Sunday.

    Based on inputs, a team of police personnel carried out a vehicle check on Erode- Karur Road on Saturday evening and caught two people with 3.5 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.50 lakh, Erode South Police said.

    Arrested people are identified as Manikandan aged 25 and Bhoopathi aged 33 of Surampatti area.

    In a separate incident, Erode Town police have arrested three persons and seized 450 grams of ganja on Saturday night at Periya Agraharam area.

    Erodeganja seizedKarur
    Manish Raghul

