Tamil Nadu: 4 sentenced to 7-year jail term in idol theft case

CHENNAI: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kumbakonam on Wednesday convicted and sentenced four individuals to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for the theft of 23 metal idols from a Jain temple in Thanjavur district over five years ago.

The case stems from a complaint filed by S. Appandairajan, Trustee of the Arulmigu Atheeswaraswami Temple (also referred to as the Jain Temple) in Karanthai, Thanjavur town. According to the complaint, unknown culprits broke into the temple on the night of January 18, 2020, and stole 23 valuable metal idols.

An investigation by the Idol Wing CID led to the arrest of the four accused on March 7, 2020. The arrested individuals are: Rajesh @ Saravanan of Thanjavur. Shanmugarajan, from West Thanjavur, Vijayagopal of Nagapattinam and Ravi of Thanjavur.

Crucially, the investigative team successfully recovered all 23 stolen metal idols. These precious artefacts were subsequently handed over to the complainant.

Following a trial spanning over five years, the court found all four accused guilty under both IPC Sections 457 (2) and 380. Each convict was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs. 2000. All four were immediately lodged in the Central Prison, Tiruchy.