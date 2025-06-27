Tamil Nadu: 4 minors among 13 labourers rescued from bonded labour

CHENNAI: Thirteen labourers, including four children, have been rescued from the bonded labour system in two districts over the last three days. Nine labourers were rescued from a brick kiln in Kalingamalai, village in Villupuram's Vikravandi taluk, while four children (two boys and two girls) aged between 10 and 15 were rescued from Mannargudi taluk in Tiruvarur district.

Acting on a tip-off, the One Stop Crisis Team (OSCT) of Villupuram district conducted a surprise inspection at brick kilns in Kalingamalai village, in Pakripalayam panchayat, on Tuesday and found nearly 60 persons, including young boys and girls, were working there.

During an on-the-spot enquiry with the workers, ten labourers belonging to two families mustered the courage to inform the officials that they were being held against their will. Though they worked long hours and produced between 5,000 and 8,000 bricks per week, they were paid only a meagre wage of Rs 500 per family.

"The workers were told that a major chunk of their wage was being deducted towards interest on an advance amount of Rs 50,000 taken two years ago. However, the debt has mounted to over Rs 1 lakh despite their continuous work during this period. The kiln owner, Palani, failed to give any proper explanation to the workers," said a team member, quoting the freed labourers.

Most of the labourers were unwilling to speak nor express their willingness to leave the kiln, as they "feared their owner", said an official, preferring anonymity.

However, nine of them appealed to officials for help to escape the bonded labour system. Based on their statements, the officials rescued them and filed a case against the kiln owner under the provisions of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and sections 143 and 146 of the BNS. Release certificates were issued to K Sekar, 40, his wife Devi, 38, their son Saravanan, 17, and six of their relatives.

Meanwhile, in yet another case of bonded labour in duck farming in the Delta region, officials took action following a phone call to the Child Helpline in Tiruvarur district on Tuesday.

The team, headed by Revenue Divisional Officer R Yogeswaran, reached Ediyarermpathi village in Mannargudi taluk and found Jothi (12), her brother Narasappan (9), Venkateswaramma (13), and Yesu (17), rearing ducks. They were natives of West Godavari district in AP.

The scars and burn marks "speak volumes" of the physical and verbal abuse they endured for over five years at the hands of Venkatesan, his wife Padma, and their son Lawrence, all natives of Gondi village in Narasapuram mandal of West Godavari district. They migrated to Tiruvarur a couple of months ago with the flock of ducks, according to the officials.

"Padma and her son revealed that they paid Rs 1 lakh per child as an advance to their parents, " said a member of the rescue team, who also noted that Yesu was admitted to the government hospital due to injuries. The other three children have been placed in a government home.

The children confided in officials, saying Lawrence inflicted multiple injuries on them, including burns, for no valid reason. Lawrence and his mother have been remanded in custody after a case was filed under the provisions of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act and the BNS, on charges of causing severe injuries to children and engaging them as child bonded labourers.

"We have reached out to the Child Helpline in West Godavari and requested assistance in locating the families of the rescued children."

Authorities are taking initiative to extend relief measures to the freed child bonded labourers, including Rs 30,000 as the first instalment of cash relief.