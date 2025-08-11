Tamil Nadu: 4 IPS officers transferred

CHENNAI: In a minor shuffle, the state home department on Monday transferred DGP Pramod Kumar, chief vigilance officer, TANGEDCO, and posted him as DGP, civil defence & commandant general, Home Guards, Chennai, in the place V Jeyashri, inspector general of police.

Jeyashri has been posted as IG, state crime record bureau.

Ayush Mani Tiwari, additional director general of police, SCRB has been asked take charge as chief vigilance officer, TANGEDCO.

V Varun Kumar, deputy inspector general of police, Trichy range has been transferred and posted as DIG, crime branch, CID, Chennai.