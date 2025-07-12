Tamil Nadu: 3 including trans woman drown in separate incidents

TIRUCHY: Three persons, including a trans woman, drowned in different incidents in the GA canal and Kudamurutti river in Thanjavur, and their bodies were recovered on Friday.

It is said that Antony (40), an earth mover operator from Boothalur in Thanjavur, along with his wife Baby Shalini, went to take a bath at GA canal on Thursday.

While bathing, Antony slipped from steps and was washed away. On Friday, fire personnel retrieved the body at Chithirakudi. Similarly, Lokesh (19), a resident of Lakshmi Vinayagam Nagar in Thanjavur was taking bath along with his friends in the GA canal at Manojipatti on Thursday and got washed away.

His body was located in the banks of the canal at Chellapatti area. Meanwhile Thulasi (29), a trans woman from Palpannai in Tiruchy was bathing at Kudamurutti river check dam at Thiruchotruthurai, when she drowned.

Tiruvaiyaru fire personnel retrieved the body on Friday. Nadukavri police registered a case and are investigating.