    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 July 2025 7:51 AM IST
    Tamil Nadu: 26-year-old gets life for sexually abusing minor
    Representative image

    TIRUCHY: Ariyalur Mahila Court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to D Rajapandian(26), a resident of Senkarandi street in Elakurichi near Thirumanur, for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl from the locality.

    According to the prosecution, on February 13, 2022, Rajapandian approached the minor girl with a marriage proposal and had sexually abused the girl.

    Based on the complaint by the girl’s parents, Ariyalur All Women Police registered a case and arrested Rajapandian.

    The case was in progress at Ariyalur Mahila Court.

    On Monday, Judge S Manimekalai, who heard the case, awarded life imprisonment to Rajapandian. The judge also recommended that the state government provide a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim.

    DTNEXT Bureau

