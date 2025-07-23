Tamil Nadu: 2,342 secondary grade teachers to be appointed

CHENNAI: To fill vacancies in state-run schools, the Department of School Education will appoint 2,342 new Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) by issuing appointment orders on Thursday.

The consultation process for the new appointments was conducted by the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) in the second week of July. A total of 25,156 candidates appeared for the recruitment exam conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) in July 2024 to fill 2,768 SGT vacancies.

According to the results announced in April, 1,112 candidates scored between 100 and 126 marks, 2,798 candidates scored between 90 and 99 marks, 5,737 scored between 80 and 89, and 7,665 candidates scored between 70 and 79 marks.

Meanwhile, around 20,000 members of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers’ Association (SSTA) have been urging the government to address long-standing pay disparities.

Teachers allege that those appointed after June 2009 receive Rs 3,170 less in monthly pay than those appointed on or before May 31, 2009, despite performing the same duties.

Speaking to DT Next, a representative of the SSTA said, “We have staged multiple protests over the past 14 years, appealing to both the AIADMK and DMK governments to address our concerns. We now once again urge the ruling DMK government to fulfil its election promise of ‘equal pay for equal work.”