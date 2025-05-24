Tamil Nadu: 22 govt school students visit Germany on educational tour

CHENNAI: As part of Kalvi Suttrula (educational tour), where students are rewarded for their performance in academic and other forum-related activities, 22 government school students are set to visit Germany from Saturday till May 28.

As part of the tour, 22 students accompanied by a teacher and educational department official will have a city tour and university visit in Munich. Followed by visits to the BMW Museum, Dachau concentration camp and Deutsches museum.

Additionally, the trip also includes visits to Swarovski Crystal worlds and Hungerburg Funicular in Munich. Students who excel in club activities, book reading, fine arts, children’s films, sports and science are taken on international educational tours at the cost of Rs 3 crore, set by the State government. So far, 323 students have visited countries such as the UAE, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong.

In 2022-23, the Minister of School Education announced that the students who excel in academic and co-curricular activities will be taken on educational tours. The same year, 25 students were selected as winners in four club competitions held at the school, block, district and state levels. They were in classes 6-9 studying in government middle, high and higher secondary schools. To reward these students and also expand their knowledge, the government took them on a foreign educational tour.

As per data from the School Education Department, 25 government school students each were taken to South Korea from quiz and rainbow clubs, 24 were taken to South Korea from the children’s film club and 25 from the literary club to Singapore. Further, 21 students were taken from the art club to Malaysia and 22 from the sports club to Japan.