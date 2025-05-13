Tamil Nadu: 2,000 CCTV cameras fixed under Safe Ramnad initiative

MADURAI: As part of the Safe Ramnad (Padugappana Mugavai) initiative and the broader CCTV drive undertaken in the South Zone, significant progress has been made in enhancing surveillance infrastructure across Ramanathapuram district.

Sub-divisional officers, station house officers and special branch constables have been proactively engaging with the public — visiting mother villages and hamlets to raise awareness about the importance of CCTV cameras, Superintendent of Police, G Chandeesh said on Monday.

Daily meetings have been conducted with members of village panchayats and leaders to ensure community involvement and cooperation.

These concerted efforts have resulted in the successful installation of 2,000 CCTV cameras so far in 2025 across the district. Even the remotest coastal villages, such as Attrangarai and Valinokkam have now been fully covered.