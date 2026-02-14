Tamil Nadu: 2 more officers on poll roll amid concern over cash flow

CHENNAI: With the upcoming Assembly election approaching, the State government has stepped up preparations by appointing two IAS officers to strengthen election management and coordination.
According to an order issued by the Chief Secretary, A Sivagnanam, Chief Executive Officer of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, has been posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer. Srutanjay Narayanan, Joint Director of e-Governance, has been appointed as Joint Chief Electoral Officer (IT). The two officers will assist Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik in overseeing poll preparedness, inter-departmental coordination and voter awareness programmes.
Officials said that in every parliamentary and Assembly election, two IAS officers are deputed as Additional and Joint Chief Electoral Officers to support the Chief Electoral Officer. The latest appointments have been made in view of the upcoming polls.
Meanwhile, Deputy Election Commissioners Maneesh Garg and Bhanu Prakash Yeturu held detailed discussions with State officials to review the level of preparedness. The review meeting was attended by senior officials, including representatives from enforcement agencies such as the Income Tax and Excise Departments.
The discussions focused on measures to curb the flow of cash and liquor after the Model Code of Conduct was implemented. The Tamil Nadu Election Department is set to release the final electoral roll on February 17. Subsequently, a full panel of the Election Commission of India is expected to visit Chennai to finalise the poll schedule. The election dates are likely to be announced in the first week of March.