Tamil Nadu: 2 farmers die after coming in contact with illegal electric fence

TIRUCHY: Two farmers were electrocuted after accidentally touching a live electric fence that was erected to prevent the movement of wild animals in Perambalur on Saturday.

M Periyasamy (62), a farmer from Venpavur near Veppanthattai in Perambalur district, had cultivated maize in his 3-acre land, and it is said that the crops were damaged by the wild animals. Thus, he had erected an electric fence without obtaining permission from the government.

In such a backdrop, on Saturday, when Periyasamy went to his field to milk the cows, he accidentally came into contact with the live electric fence and died on the spot.

Similarly, K Chellammal (55), a farmer and the neighbour of Periyasamy, went to sprinkle pesticides in her maize field on Saturday. When she went to fetch water from Periyasamy’s land, she too came into contact with the live electric fence and died on the spot.

Based on the information, the K-Kalathur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. The police sent both bodies to the Perambalur Headquarters Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigations are on.