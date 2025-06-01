Tamil Nadu: 2 die, 3 hurt as car rams median in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Two persons died and three others were injured after their car crashed into a median in Coimbatore early Sunday morning.

Police said Krishnamurthy (30), and Madan Kumar (38), died on the spot, while three others, Dinesh (25), Manikkam (28) and Mohan (28), suffered injuries.

They were all auto drivers from the Olympus area and were heading to a temple in Mettupalayam when the mishap happened.

“While going down the Karamadai flyover, the person behind the wheel lost control and the car rammed into a median. In the impact of the mishap, both Krishnamurthy and Madan Kumar succumbed to injuries on the spot,” police said.

On receiving information, the Karamadai police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital.

They were then admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for further treatment. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are on.