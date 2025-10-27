Tamil Nadu: 2 college students died after car rams median in Karur

TIRUCHY: Two college students were crushed to death on the spot, while four others sustained severe injuries after their car hit a median on the Thennilai highway in Karur on Monday.

S Praveen (19), from Namakkal, who was pursuing his second year of engineering in Coimbatore, along with his classmates S Mahesh (19), P Hariprasad (19), B Hariharan (19), A Harshan (19) and A Divakar (19) were proceeding to Karur by car to attend a wedding of another classmate.

While they were nearing Karaipalayam on Coimbatore-Karur bypass around 11.45 pm on Sunday, Praveen, who was behind the wheel, lost control and the car hit the median and toppled, in which Praveen and Mahesh died on the spot.

On information, Thennilai police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Karur Medical College Hospital and they rushed Hariprasad, Hariharan, Harshan and Divakar to Karur Medical College Hospital. A case was registered, and investigations are ongoing.