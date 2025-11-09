Tamil Nadu: 19 degrees disapproved, 33 approved for jobs in public services

CHENNAI: To provide clarity on the qualifications to get job opportunities in public service, Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TNSCHE) has disapproved 19 degrees offered by various universities for government employment.

At the same time, the council also approved 33 degrees offered by the institutions. A decision was taken in this regard in a TNSCHE’s equivalence committee meeting.

The Bachelor of Corporate Secretaryship (Computer Applications) awarded by the Bharathiar University was not equivalent to BCom. BCom Corporate Secretaryship offered by Loyola College (affiliated to University of Madras) was not equivalent to BCom.

MA Social Welfare Administration at Annamalai University is not equivalent to MA Sociology. Likewise, the Master’s degrees of Labour Management offered by TN Institute of Labour Studies (affiliated to University of Madras) was not equivalent to an MBA.

BE Instrumentation and Control Engineering offered by Sri Krishna College of Technology Coimbatore (affiliated to Anna University) was not equivalent to BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering. BE Electronics and Communication Engineering from Anna University was not equivalent to BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

With regard to TNSCHE’s approval of 33 degrees, BCom and e-Commerce offered by Periyar University were equivalent to BCom. Similarly, B Com Business Analytics and BCom Information Technology from Periyar University were equivalent to BCom regular courses.

BCom Corporate Secretaryship awarded by Thiruvalluvar University, BCom Computer Application from University of Madras, BCom Accounting and Finance from Tamil Nadu Open University and BCom Honours from University of Delhi were equivalent to BCom.