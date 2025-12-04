Begin typing your search...

    The murder occurred during a temple festival over a dispute between two groups of the same community at Kasinathapuram in 2015. Manivel (45) of Kasinathapuram was murdered by a gang including Vinayagam (47), Ulaganathan (48), Sivasubramanian (38), and 14 others.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Dec 2025 10:06 AM IST
    Tamil Nadu: 14 get life in jail in 2015 murder case
     Madurai Central Prison (Thanthi TV) 

    MADURAI: Fourteen persons, including three history-sheeters, were awarded life sentences by the Second Additional District Court, Tenkasi, on Wednesday after being convicted of charges of murder.

    Pappakudi police registered a case, and on completion of the trial, Additional District Judge S Manojkumar found the accused guilty.Three of the accused — Muthukumar, Pitchaiya, and Muthuraj — had died during the course of the trial.

    DTNEXT Bureau

