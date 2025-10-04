Tamil Nadu: 12 missing children at Dasara festival rescued

MADURAI: Twelve children, who went missing on the eve of Soorasamharam, the climactic event of the ten-day Dasara festival at Kulasekarapattinam beach in Thoothukudi district at midnight of October 2, were rescued by the police and reunited with their parents through the app ‘Project Guardian’.

The app has been used on smartphones of the personnel of nine ‘May I Help You’ centres and eight child rescue squads. If a child is found alone, police rescue the child immediately and hand them over to rescue units.

The police had uploaded the photos and other personal details on the app, which will be accessible to police personnel using the app in real time. Twelve children were rescued in this manner.