Tamil Nadu: 1,120 special buses to clear weekend, school holidays rush

CHENNAI: The state transport department will operate nearly 1,120 special buses in addition to the existing government bus services across Tamil Nadu from Friday to Saturday. The additional service is expected to clear an extra rush of passengers in the weekend, following the extension of the quarterly school holidays today.

As many as 395 special buses will ply from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, Chennai to Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Salem, and Tirunelveli on Friday, and 345 buses on Saturday.

On Friday and Saturday, about 70 buses each will depart from Koyambedu in Chennai to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru, an official release stated. About 20 special buses would be operated from the Madhavaram terminus in the city.

Additionally, around 200 additional buses will depart from Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode.

As residents are expected to return to Chennai and Bengaluru between Sunday and Tuesday, more special buses would be operated from across the state, as per the requirement then, the release added.

Meanwhile, in view of the Tirupati Brahmotsavam, the SETC will operate special buses from September 30 to October 13 from Chennai, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Karaikudi, Kumbakkonam, Tuticorin and Puducherry to Tirupati.

Also, for the Mahalaya Amavasai falling on October 2, special SETC buses to Rameswaram will be plied for passengers coming from Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore and Bengaluru on October 1. They can book return buses from Rameswaram on October 2.

Passengers can book their tickets online via www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC mobile app.