Tamil Nadu: 1 more dead, Tenkasi food poisoning toll rises to four

TIRUCHY: The death toll in food poisoning at an old-age home in Tenkasi rose to four after an elderly woman succumbed while under treatment on Friday. Meanwhile, police have arrested the person in charge of the home.

While three inmates – T Sankar Ganesh (48), Murugammal (55), and Ambika (40) – of Annai Old Age Home at Sundarapandiapuram in Tenkasi died on different days till Thursday, reportedly due to food poisoning, Friday’s deceased Dhanalakshmi (60), a resident of Madurai, was among the eight persons who have been undergoing treatment at the Tenkasi GH.

After an inquiry, Tenkasi deputy director (Health), V Govindan, said the victims had consumed non-vegetarian food at the care home on Sunday. Officials from the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine collected vomitus and stool samples and sent them to a lab to identify the cause of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Meanwhile, Revenue officials who had conducted an inquiry, sealed the home, and SV Karai police arrested Rajendran, the person in charge of the home, based on a complaint by the Tenkasi Revenue Inspector. Further investigations are going on.