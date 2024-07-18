Tamil Maanila Congress member Hariharan removed from party after being arrested in Armstrong murder case

CHENNAI: TMC functionary K Hariharan, who was arrested in the Armstrong murder case, has been expelled from the Tamil Maanila Congress party.

In the statement released by Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan, "K Hariharan, who had already been removed from the post of Tamil Maanila Congress students wing Vice President, is now being expelled from the primary membership of the party due to his involvement in anti-party activities."

The 53-year-old Dalit leader and advocate was hacked to death with machetes by a six-member gang on July 5 near his under-construction house in Perambur.

So far, the police arrested 14 persons in relation to the case.

The police arrested Hariharan on Wednesday along with S Malarkodi (52) of Triplicane, K Sathish (33) of Thirunindravur.

It is also notable that Malarkodi, an advocate and joint secretary of the AIADMK Triplicane (West) unit was also removed from all her responsibilities, including her primary membership in the AIADMK on Thursday.