Tamil language, TN’s budget is massive hit at national level, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that Tamil language and Tamil Nadu’s budget have been a massive “hit” nationally. Those who oppose Tamil have made a big deal of it after he unveiled the budget logo featuring the Tamil letter “Ru,” reflecting the government's commitment to its language policy. He dismissed the opposition’s criticism, stating that while the government welcomes constructive feedback, the opposition’s comments merely stem from their animosity towards the government.

The CM took a dig at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her social media post during his “Ungalil Oruvan” series ad said, “On behalf of TN, I have made numerous requests to the Union Government for funds to support the 100-day work (MGNREGA) scheme, the natural calamity fund, and the school education scheme. She never responded, but instead focused on the TN budget logo, making it a big news at national level.”

He added that the finance minister herself had used “Ru” (‘ரூ) and ‘Rs’ in English in her social media posts. “We used Ru to show our commitment to our language policy. Ultimately, Tamil and Tamil Nadu’s budgets have made an impact on the national stage,” he said, referring to the ongoing language debate with the BJP-led NDA government, which is pushing the National Education Policy and a three-language policy.

Stating that the opposition lacks constructive criticism, Stalin asserted that their comments only reveal their animosity. He justified his stance by pointing out that the DMK’s Dravidian model government has reduced the growth of loans. “From 2011 to 2016, debt growth was 108%, increasing to 128% between 2016 and 2021. However, we’ve reduced it to 93% since taking power,” he explained. Tamil Nadu’s Economic Survey confirms that the state’s debt is under control. While no government operates without borrowing, he stressed that the key issue is how loans are spent for future generations’ benefit.

The CM continued that the next job in hand is to ensure the schemes announced in the budget are realised by instructing ministers and officials to take action.

Explaining the budget preparation process, Stalin highlighted the involvement of Nobel laureate Esther Duflo and other scholars. The budget reflects the needs of the people, incorporating successful schemes from other states tailored to Tamil Nadu’s requirements. It was a collective effort from experts, ministers, and officials over several days.

The media and economists have praised the budget, he noted, urging critics to at least read the newspapers. Stalin also emphasised key initiatives such as the free cervical cancer vaccine for vulnerable women, the enrolment of transgender individuals in the home guard for traffic management, and the Thayumanavar scheme to combat poverty.