Tamil is root of Malayalam and Telugu too, says TN minister KN Nehru amid language row

TIRUCHY: With the release of Thug Life being stalled in Karnataka amid opposition, minister KN Nehru, on Wednesday, extended support to Kamal Haasan stating there is nothing wrong in the actor’s statement regarding language and Tamil is the mother of Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of a new building for Corporation High School at E-Pudhur, minister KN Nehru said that the COVID-19 variant is spreading fast, and the state government is fully equipped to tackle the situation.

Though the disease is said to be harmless, adequate facilities have been established in all the Government Hospitals across the state with the required stock of medicines, he said, adding that Chief Minister MK Stalin convened meetings with the ministers and officials and has been monitoring the situation.

The minister also said that the desilting programme has been undertaken on a fast track mode across the delta region to ensure the flow of water to the tail-end region. He said that the officials have been instructed to ensure the completion of the desilting projects well ahead of the release of water from Mettur which is scheduled on June 12.

Responding to a query about the former governor and ex-State BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundarajan’s demand to the actor Kamal Haasan to apologize for his comments on Kannada, Nehru said, why Kamal Haasan needs to seek an apology as he has spoken about what is true. “It is true that Tamil is the mother of Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam and it is a proven fact,” said the minister.

Earlier, Nehru along with minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the building of Corporation High School in E-Pudur constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 18.41 crore. The building houses all facilities including smart classes and a laboratory.