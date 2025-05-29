Tamil is mother of all languages, says VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: Despite the Malayalam and Kannada speaking people refusing to agree with what Kamal Haasan commented, Tamil is the mother of all these languages, and it is historically proven, said the VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Thirmavalavan said, the allocation of Rajya Sabha member seat to MNM president Kamal Haasan is an example of DMK’s keeping up the promise. “VCK lauds Kamal Haasan and the three DMK candidates for their great success,” Thiruma said.

Quoting the scholar Devaneya Pavanar, Thiruma said that the scholar has confirmed that Tamil is the mother of all languages.

“So the people speaking Malayalam and Kannada might not accept what Kamal Haasan said, but it is a proven fact that Tamil is the mother of all these languages,” stressed Thiruma.

Meanwhile, Thiruma slammed the BJP State president Nainar Nagendran that AIADMK and BJP are dejected after the strong DMK alliance, and so the BJP state president has been speaking ill against the DMK alliance.

“While the AIADMK-BJP alliance is not streamlined, the parties have been making unnecessary comments against the strong DMK alliance,” Thiruma said.

