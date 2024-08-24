Tamil film director Nelson denies being questioned by Chennai cops in Armstrong murder case

CHENNAI: Leading Tamil film director Nelson Dilip Kumar has stated that no investigation has been conducted with him so far regarding the murder of BSP Tamil Nadu unit president K Armstrong.

"I have not been questioned about Armstrong's murder, nor have I been summoned by the police. To date, I have never received any calls or visits from the police concerning this matter. I am even unaware of which officer I should address this issue with."

Earlier, reports said a team from Chennai police met Nelson at his residence in Chennai and held inquiries regarding Monisha's links with Krishnan.

The special team had summoned Nelson’s wife Monisha seeking clarification from her about her connection with Krishnan alias ‘Mottai’ Krishnan, an advocate who is said to be an aide of notorious gangster ‘Sambo’ alias ‘Sambavam’ Senthil. The police believe that Suresh, a history-shetter who is absconding, was part of the plot to murder Armstrong.

Reports claim that Monisha spoke with Krishnan over the phone for around an hour and added that a large amount of money was transferred to him from her account. When the police asked her about it, Monisha reportedly claimed that she knew Krishnan from her student days and added that the financial transaction was part of another case.