Tamil activists demand State flag for TN on the lines of Karnataka

CHENNAI: A group of Tamil activists who met in Perambalur on Friday to celebrate the formation day of states on a linguistic basis (November 1) have appealed to the ruling DMK government to adopt a flag for the State government, on the lines of what has been used in the neighbouring Karnataka.

Appreciating efforts taken by the DMK government to protect the Tamil language and State autonomy, the activists who convened at the meeting urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to push for a separate flag for the State.

An advocate who secured many court verdicts to protect Tamil, Karur Rajendran pointed out how the State flag of Karnataka is given equal importance to the national flag.

“It is high time Tamil Nadu too has a flag of its own. Such a flag would go a long way in helping ward off the influence of divisive Hindutva forces,” said Rajendran, who is also the secretary of Karur Tamil Sangam.

Recalling the sacrifices made by scores to protect the State against Hindi imposition, Karur Rajendran appealed to Stalin that if he decides to bring in an official flag for Tamil Nadu, his name would also be etched in the history of the State for bringing in such a great move.