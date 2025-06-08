Begin typing your search...

    Tami Nadu: Four fugitives held for murder after 2 years

    The accused were identified as M Ganesan (29) of Vanaramutti, his brother M Raja (32) and their relatives V Sangilipandi (28) and V Sangili (55) from Vadakku Konarkottai, Kayathar

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Jun 2025 9:40 PM IST
    Tami Nadu: Four fugitives held for murder after 2 years
    X
    Representative Image 

    MADURAI: Four men, who were absconding in a case of murdering a woman near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, have been finally arrested.

    The accused were identified as M Ganesan (29) of Vanaramutti, his brother M Raja (32) and their relatives V Sangilipandi (28) and V Sangili (55) from Vadakku Konarkottai, Kayathar.

    They had gone into hiding after committing the crime on April 9 in 2023 when Vellathuraichi (28) was travelling in an auto driven by A Shanmugaraj (35).

    The armed gang had targeted the auto driver, but Vellathuraichi fell victim to the attack. SP Albert John had formed a special team to nab the assailants.

    After gathering concrete and scientific evidence in the case, the team arrested the four involved in the murder, sources said.

    abscondingmurderThoothukudi
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X