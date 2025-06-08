Tami Nadu: Four fugitives held for murder after 2 years

MADURAI: Four men, who were absconding in a case of murdering a woman near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, have been finally arrested.

The accused were identified as M Ganesan (29) of Vanaramutti, his brother M Raja (32) and their relatives V Sangilipandi (28) and V Sangili (55) from Vadakku Konarkottai, Kayathar.

They had gone into hiding after committing the crime on April 9 in 2023 when Vellathuraichi (28) was travelling in an auto driven by A Shanmugaraj (35).

The armed gang had targeted the auto driver, but Vellathuraichi fell victim to the attack. SP Albert John had formed a special team to nab the assailants.

After gathering concrete and scientific evidence in the case, the team arrested the four involved in the murder, sources said.