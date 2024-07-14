Begin typing your search...

Tambaram Nagercoil special superfast express cancelled on two days; check details here

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 July 2024 4:47 AM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Saturday announced that the Superfast special train (Train NO.06012) which departs from Nagercoil at 4:35 pm on Sunday and reaches Tambaram on Monday early morning has been cancelled.

The SR release added that the Superfast special train (Train No. 06011) which departs from Tambaram at 7:45 am Monday and reaches Nagercoil on same day at 8:25 pm will also be cancelled.

