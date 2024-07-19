Tambaram man kills self after losing money in online trading

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man died by suicide after he lost money in online trading in Tambaram on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Navanedha Krishnan of Ranganathan Street in Selaiyur near Tambaram and he owns a grocery store in the locality.

He was married and had two children. Police said Navanedha Krishnan used to invest money in online trading apps to earn more money in a short time.

Police said he started to borrow money from his friends and relatives and invest them in trading. However, he lost many lakhs in trading. Navanedha Krishnan was unable to return the money given by his friends and relatives.

On Friday morning, his wife Lakshmi Shree found him hanging from the ceiling in the living room. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police recovered a suicide note in which Krishnan mentioned that online trading was the reason for his death.