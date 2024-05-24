Tambaram City police arrests man for uploading obscene photos of woman

CHENNAI: The cyber crime wing of Tambaram City police arrested a 35 year old man for allegedly uploading obscene photographs of his female friend online and threatening her.

Police said that the incident happened in February. The accused worked in the same company and were also neighbours, police said.

Their friendship grew over time and they used to talk frequently on Whatsapp video calls when the accused had taken screengrabs of their conversation and started threatening the woman that he would upload the photos online if she plans to marry another person.

However, the accused went on and uploaded vulgarly edited photos of the woman in his Instagram account after which the woman filed a police complaint.

A special team of Tambaram city police went to Nagapattinam district where the accused was hiding and then secured him. The arrested man was identified as S Sudaroli, a native of Nagapattinam.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.