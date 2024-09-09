Talks of 'Gingee' Ramachandran joining TVK mischievous, says Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami on Monday denied speculations that the party’s senior leader ‘Gingee’ N Ramachandran may join actor turned politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

“He did not inform me anything about this. But the AIADMK is a strong organisation, where thousands like him still continue to work for the party. I strongly condemn such rumours being spread wantonly that our party functionaries are joining other parties,” he said while addressing the media in Salem.

Raking up the issue of poor upkeep of Adi Dravidar Department-run hostels, the AIADMK leader reiterated that the hostels were not properly maintained and students were not given adequate food.

“Basic facilities should be upgraded and hygienic food should be provided to students staying in these hostels who hail from poor families. I am not making any baseless allegations as claimed by authorities,” he said.

When an opposition party points to shortcomings, the government and authorities must conduct a study and rectify the issue, if any, instead of pouncing on the messenger, Palaniswami said.

“Unfortunately DMK is focused only on making counter-accusations, rather than rectifying the problem,” he said, while also flagging the issue of poor upkeep of the majority of hospitals in the State.

On the Parandur airport expansion issue, Palaniswami said the government should hold talks with the aggrieved farmers and people to resolve the issue. “A committee should be formed to look into their demands and address their genuine concerns,” he said.