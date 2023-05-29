Talks of changes in TN Cabinet refuses to die

CHENNAI: Over a fortnight has gone by since the minor shake up in the state Cabinet, but speculations surrounding the reshuffle in the Council of Ministers have still not died down.

Newly inducted Industries Minister TRB Rajaa has already accompanied Chief Minister MK Stalin on a foreign tour to woo investments and sacked SM Nasar has gone about his business of keeping the party cadre in good humour already for two weeks now.

However, some party insiders are still busy speculating that there could be another minor change in the Cabinet composition. If some anxious insiders in the DMK are to be taken seriously, there could be one more sacking/induction after the return of Chief Minister Stalin from the two-nation tour next week. Name of a Minister holding an economically significant portfolio is speculated to be on the hit list.

A relatively young MLA from the state capital is touted to be his lucky successor, should the high command choose to sack the Minister holding the important portfolio, chances of which remain remote at the moment. Meanwhile, the corridors of power on Fort St George were also kept busy by the reshuffle speculations, which gained momentum in the backdrop of the ongoing Income Tax raids happening at places related to friends and relatives of resourceful state Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji.

Reliable sources in the ruling party suggest that the high command was in no mood to disturb the Cabinet composition any time soon, unless something disastrously embarrassing turns up against the government in the immediate future. The party high command wants to put its weight completely behind ‘raided’ Minister Senthilbalaji, the go-getter of the party in western districts, ahead of an election year.

A young MLA from Chennai is touted to be a successor if any change happens