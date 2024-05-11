Talk about Udhay’s elevation abuzz in power corridors

CHENNAI: Talks of possible elevation of state Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin have started echoing on the corridors of power in the state after the conclusion of the Parliamentary polls. The buzz in the air is that Udhayanidhi could be moved up the ladder as the deputy chief minister shortly after June 4.

If DMK sources are to be believed, Udhayanidhi could be ‘rewarded’ for the success in the Lok Sabha election ‘immediately’ after the results are out. “It is widely discussed in the party circles that the elevation might happen immediately after the results. The statement issued by Thalaivar on the eve of the elections had enough to indicate that the elevation was on the cards. None in the party would be surprised if it happens soon after the election results,” said a state level DMK functionary on condition of anonymity.

“Even without his elevation, Prime Minister Modi raised the nepotism issue against us during the campaign. Should the elevation have happened prior to the polls, it would have provided more ammunition to the opposition. So, deferring his rise within the government prior to the polls was a calculated political move, which makes sense,” said another party functionary.

Interaction with party insiders suggested that the anxious DMK scion who is currently holidaying in Britain with his family was not impressed when the earlier anointment plan was delayed to stave off negative publicity for the party. Significantly, Udhayanidhi’s elevation talks are disturbing silence not just in Anna Arivalayam, but also the Secretariat. The tittle-tattle of the staff are only dominated by Stalin junior’s elevation.