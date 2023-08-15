Take ‘will uproot hatred pledge’ on I-Day, appeal leaders

CHENNAI: On the eve of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, leaders of various political parties have extended warm wishes to the people of the nation. They also gave clarion call to citizens to pledge to work together to uproot hatred in the name of caste, religion and gender to strengthen the idea of India, which would bolster secularism and establish an egalitarian society.

Former chief minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam took to social media to greet the people of the country. “Several eminent personalities from the state sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the nation. This is the land of freedom fighters strictly took the path of non-violence to free the nation from clutches of slavery. This day is observed to celebrate and remember the freedom fighters for their unmatched sacrifice. On this occasion, I urge each one of the common men to work for the development of the nation,” he said.

OPS continued that everyone should eradicate the difference on the line of caste, religion and linguistics and work together to take the nation and the state to the forefront of development in all aspects on a global and national level respectively.

PMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss extended Independence Day greetings to the people and said freedom is not a single word. It is collective ideas such as peace, wealth, secularism, social justice, dignified life and right to life. The people should ensure such ideas of freedom thrive and flourish. He, however, pointed out the present scenario is not conducive and the people are not in a position to celebrate freedom. Though the nation was freed from Britishers, it still struggles in the hands of greedy people and their unethical practices and policies that lead to disaster. He appealed to the people to take a pledge to safeguard the natural resources and create an India that is free from all evils.

Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan appealed to the people to take a vow to unite in purpose to make India the country of forefathers and freedom fighters envisioned as an India where no child is born in poverty or goes to bed hungry. AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran urged the people to take a pledge against hatred that spread across the society and appealed to come together to strengthen the concept of unity in diversity to honour the sacrifices of the forefathers for the freedom of the nation.