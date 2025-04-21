Take to task empanelled hospitals denying treatment under CM insurance scheme: MDMK MLA Sadhan Tirumalaikumar

CHENNAI: MDMK legislator T Sadhan Tirumalaikumar on Monday urged the State government to address persistent flaws in the implementation of the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) and to take immediate measures to ease the workload of doctors and nurses in government hospitals.

The Vasudevanallur legislator pointed out that several hospitals, though empanelled under CMCHIS, frequently deny critical procedures and surgeries to eligible beneficiaries, citing a lack of scheme coverage.

"Patients are often turned away, with hospitals claiming the scheme doesn't apply to certain treatments. This defeats the very purpose of a comprehensive insurance programme meant for the poor. The government must issue clear directives outlining the treatments covered and standardising fees to ensure no patient is left in distress," he said.

The MLA also flagged severe manpower shortages, stating that the lack of postgraduate doctors was leading to extended duty hours and increased stress among existing medical staff. He called for urgent recruitment to alleviate their burden.

Highlighting health infrastructure needs, Tirumalaikumar demanded the establishment of a new medical college and hospital in Tenkasi district, while also urging the government to bring the maternal mortality rate—currently at 39 per one lakh live births—even lower in the coming years.