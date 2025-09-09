Take risks, lead change, Thyrocare founder tells Sri Sairam graduates

CHENNAI: Young graduates who are entering their careers should take risks, pursue professions for learning rather than monetary gains, and dedicate the next decade to hard work and perseverance, advised Dr A Velumani, founder, chairman & managing director of Thyrocare Technologies.

Delivering the Graduation Day Address at the Sri Sairam Engineering College on September 7, he stressed the virtues of patience, focus, and savings, and asked the graduates to use leisure time productively, cultivate entrepreneurship, and seek peace of mind.

“When men are successful, families prosper; when women are successful, society prospers,” he said, drawing wide applause from the gathering.

This was the 26th Graduation Day of Sri Sairam Engineering College in West Tambaram. At the function held at the Sri Leo Muthu Indoor Stadium, 1,262 graduates, including 1,066 undergraduates and 196 postgraduates, received their degrees in the presence of over 5,000 attendees, including parents.

Velumani also honored 34 rank holders across 39 departments with Gold Plaques worth Rs 45 lakh.

The function was presided over by Dr Sai Prakash Leo Muthu, CEO of Sairam Institutions, who announced more than 1,500 campus placements for the first autonomous batch. He urged the alumni to mentor juniors and highlighted the institution’s commitment to nurturing adaptable youth. He also noted that Leo Muthu Scholarships amounting to Rs 2 crore are awarded annually to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections.