Take responsibility for political murders, Anbumani Ramadoss urges TN government

CHENNAI: Saying that the state witnessed three political murders in a single day, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the ruling government to take responsibility for deteriorating law and order, and resign from power.

In a statement, Anbumani said that AIADMK functionary Padmanathan was murdered in Cuddalore on Sunday morning. "BJP functionary Selvakumar and Jackson, husband of Congress councillor Usharani, were murdered in Sivaganga and Kanyakumari respectively. These murders show the failure of the law and order situation in the state, " he added.

Urging the police not to close the cases by saying the murders were due to previous enmity, Anbumani opined that the police should have identified the threats and give protection to the murdered persons.

"Apart from the political murders, usage of drugs and drug-induced crimes are increasing in the state. A video of an inebriated 17-year-old boy attacking another boy in Chennai Kasimedu is going viral. This is an example of how a banned substance is available easily even for children and deteriorating law and order, " he pointed out.

Saying that the primary duty of the elected government is to ensure law and order.

"The government should make the police department act. Also, the government should take responsibility for political murders that occurred in the last 2 months and resign, " he urged.