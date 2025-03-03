Take over all pvt schools, make Tamil mandatory subject, says Anbumani

COIMBATORE: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday attacked the DMK for doing nothing for developing the Tamil language in the State.

Speaking to media personnel in Coimbatore, Ramadoss said only in Tamil Nadu, students graduate without studying Tamil. “All private schools should be taken over by the State government,” he said.

Confirming the party’s participation in the all-party meeting convened by DMK to discuss the issue of delimitation on March 5, he said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Coimbatore assured that not even a single parliamentary seat will be reduced in southern states. But he did not reveal the ratio of seats to be increased in all the states,” he said.

Taking a dig at the State government over an increase in incidents of sexual assaults against girl children, the PMK leader said that rampant sale of drugs was the reason behind such crimes. “But Chief Minister MK Stalin remains just a spectator,” he said.

The PMK leader also demanded the State government to conduct a caste census in Tamil Nadu like it was executed in other states of the country.