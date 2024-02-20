Take measures immediately to protect Sri Kottaianna Swamy temple: HC to TN

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) directed the State to initiate all appropriate actions to protect the monuments, culverts, and sculptures in Sri Kottaianna Swamy temple, Namakkal, and directed to hand over the required extent of land to the archaeology department for conducting further research.

A petitioner C Rasu moved the MHC seeking to direct the State to protect the monuments, culverts, and sculptures from unscrupulous persons vandalizing the historical site.

The case was listed before Justice SM Subramaniam.

According to the petitioner, the temple was constructed between 1400 - 1600 by King Allalal Ellaya Naicker and also submitted that there is a belief prevailing among the locals that gold, diamonds, and other ornaments are kept underneath the site. Hence, some of the locals and adjacent landowners are trying to dig the structure under the guise of getting gold and diamonds.

The district administration has not taken any action to his representation seeking to protect the temple and historical structures, said the petitioner.

The archaeology department also conducted an inspection at the temple in compliance with the court order and filed a report stating that measures have to be taken to construct brick pedestals under loose sculptures and unprotected monument schemes. The district administration should give proper protection to the fort from human vandalism and thieves.

After the perusal of the report, the judge directed the State to take immediate action to protect the site to avoid further damage to the sculptures, culverts, and statutes.

Further, the judge also directed the district administration to hand over the required extent of land to the archaeology department for further research within six months and disposed of the petition.