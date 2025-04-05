Take islet on 99-year lease: Vijay to Centre

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Friday demanded that the Union government secure Katchatheevu islet on a 99-year lease as an interim solution to the problems faced by Indian fishermen, even while reiterating rightful reclamation.

In a statement, Vijay stressed that the Sri Lankan government must abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and respect the rights of TN fishermen.

He said the TN and Union governments have a moral and Constitutional duty to protect their lives and livelihoods. He criticised the DMK for ‘political theatrics,’ accusing it of surrendering Katchatheevu in 1974 for holding on to power.