Take diplomatic efforts; secure indian fishermen release, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make effective diplomatic efforts to prevent further arrest of Indian fishermen and secure the release of all Tamil Nadu fishermen along with their fishing boats which are still in custody of the Sri Lankan authorities.

Drawing the EAM's attention to the tenth incident of apprehension in less than three months of this year 2025 by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 18, Stalin, in his letter to the Union Minister said, “Despite my repeated requests for stronger diplomatic efforts to prevent the arrests of our fishermen in their traditional fishing waters, the number of such unfortunate incidents are rising continuously without any respite. Fishermen are highly dependent on fishing for their livelihood and the frequent apprehensions by the Sri Lankan Navy have pushed their families to the brink of poverty.”

Pointing out that three TN fishermen who ventured into the sea on March 17 from the Rameswaram fishing harbour were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy the following day along with their mechanised fishing boat bearing registration number IND-TN-10-MM-496, the CM said, “I, therefore, request you to take effective diplomatic efforts to prevent further arrests of our fishermen and to secure release of all the 110 Tamil Nadu fishermen still in custody along with their fishing boats from the Sri Lankan authorities at the earliest.”