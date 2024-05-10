Take action to cancel bail of accused if involved in further offenses, Public Prosecutor writes to DGP

CHENNAI: The Public Prosecutor of the State (PP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) to take urgent action for cancellation of bail, extended to the accused, if they are involved in further offenses.

The letter written by the PP Stated that if the accused contravenes any of the bail conditions imposed by the Court, police should swiftly plunge into action to cancel the bail.

In cases of serious offenses affecting the society at large just because the investigation is not completed and final report filed within the time frame stipulated, the police should pay special attention and follow the case till trial is over by hastening investigation and filing final report, read the letter.

It is also stated that if the accused released on bail involves in tampering of witnesses, threatening, the police should take the assistance of the public prosecutors concerned and proceed further for required action in this matter.

It is needless to say that bail being the rule and jail being the exemption in criminal jurisprudence, criminals are released on bail by the Courts, the letter added.