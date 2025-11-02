Take action on pro-quarry attackers in Tirunelveli, urges Arappor Iyakkam





CHENNAI: Anti-graft organisation Arappor Iyakkam has urged the police department to take action against those who attacked the gathering for documenting the impact of stone quarries in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

Arappor convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said in a complaint that the meeting organised by them was violently disrupted by a group of quarry supporters. Over 100 residents participated in the event to share their grievances.

The hearing was chaired by V Suresh, senior advocate of the Madras High Court and a panel of Nandhakumar (Gram Sabha specialist), Udhayakumar (water management expert), Thanikavel (environmental expert), and Nandini (agricultural management expert), the complaint read.

"Residents from Radhapuram, the most quarry-affected region, spoke about the tremors caused by frequent blasting, depletion of groundwater, and the drying up of irrigation canals. People from several other villages, including Alangulam, Ponnakudi, Kayatharu, and Ambasamudram, also shared their experiences," he added.

Soon after the session began, about 25 men claiming to be pro-quarry lawyers stormed the venue, threw chairs, and assaulted participants, the complaint alleged.

The complaint pointed out that Suresh sustained a head injury, and another villager was also attacked. Arappor Iyakkam also alleged that the attackers were DMK supporters and filed a police complaint demanding immediate arrests.