Take action against individuals preventing public access to Noyyal river in Mathuvarayapuram: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to take action against the private individuals if they are found in preventing the public access to the Noyyal river in Mathuvarayapuram, Coimbatore and issued notice to the officials.

A division bench of Justice SS Sundar and Justice N Senthilkumar heard a petition moved by R Ganesan, V Devika and V Loganathan from Nallur Vayal Pathy tribal village, Mathuvarayapuram to remove the obstruction made in pathway to reach the Noyyal river.

The petitioners submitted that they belong to Scheduled Tribe (ST) community and their major source of livelihood is by fishing in the Noyyal river. From the time immemorial we pass through a deep slope called Manda Mettan Kuzhi, which is our ancient customary pathway to reach the Noyyal river, said the petitioners.

Advocate M Purusothaman representing the petitioners submitted that the husband of one of the respondents in this petition, CR Dinesh Raja, who is the chief administrator of the Isha Yoga Foundation has constructed a temporary bridge across the Noyyal river without any permission.

The unauthorized bridge was constructed to allow thousands of followers to reach the Isha Yoga center through vehicles to participate in Maha Shivarathiri event which was held on February 8 this year, said the advocate. Due to this huge pollution and disturbances were caused to the peaceful atmosphere, the advocate contended.

The next day the pathway was blocked by erecting a highly dangerous electric fence which obstructing the tribal people to access the Noyyal river, said the advocate.

Which is against the proposition laid down by a division bench not to erect any electric poles or fence within the 5 kilometer region of the reserved forest.

The petitioners along with the villagers held a peaceful protest condemning the obstruction and made representation before the revenue and police officials, but no action has been taken against the offenders, submitted the advocate.

Mathuvarayapuram village panchayat president also made a representation to the Coimbatore district collector to remove the obstruction caused by the private individuals, said the advocate.

Since the representations were left unnoticed the advocate sought the Court to direct the authorities to remove the obstruction made in the pathway reaching Noyyal river and remove the electric fence immediately.

The Boluvampatti forest range, highly eco - sensitive Elephant habitat is very near to the Noyyal river, due to the obstruction the elephants and other wild animals are facing danger, added the petitioners.

After the submission the bench directed the State to take action against the private individuals if the public access to the Noyyal river was prevented by them.

The bench also directed to remove the electric fencing if erected within the buffer zone of the reserved forest.

The Court also issued notice to all the respondents and the matter was posted after three weeks.